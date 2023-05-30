Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey gives brief update on squad and what he thinks of friendly schedule

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an update on where the club is with the squad and possible additions.

The club announced their retained and released list last week and with a lot of players still under contract, there were 21 names who would still remain at the club – with the potential of three more staying with Remi Oteh, Rafiq Khaleel and Roshan Greensall still in contract talks. Lindsey hopes to have these resolved in the next week.

But with the likes of Tony Craig, Jake Hessenthaler and Kwesi Appiah, who were all out on loan last season, unlikely to stay at the club, there will be more room for new signings.

And Lindsey confirmed they will have to see some leave before they start getting players in.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

Talking to SussexWorld from Barbados, Lindsey said: “There’s not a lot going on with players at the moment. With what we have got in the squad, we have a lot of players who are under contract for the next coming season. We only probably need to add a few, but if we are going to add more, it will be a case of more having to go out.

“First of all I need to get one or two out before I get anyone in. We have got targets we are mindful they could go elsewhere, but we can’t move on anything at the moment.”

Lindsey will want new faces in before the pre-seasons schedule kicks off on July 11 against East Grinstead. And the former Swindon Town boss is pleased with who they face in the friendlies.

"It’s worked out really well in terms of what we have got pre-season in terms of load and the players getting a certain amount of paying time. We have got some good games, with Crystal Palace coming to us on a Wednesday night which is a big one and a couple of local ones which will be perfect.

“The one before the end of the season is against a team [Bromley] who have just go to the playoffs of the league below so will be a good test for us. I think it’s a good programme.”