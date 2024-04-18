Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And after Steve Evans left League One Stevenage for Rotherham United yesterday, Scott Lindsey has already been made second favourite by bettingodds.com to be the next manager at the Lamex Stadium. And although flattered, Lindsey only has one focus. He told us: “Steve Evans has done a brilliant job at Stevenage. I have said before, when you have had a certain amount of success with what we have done this season, it’s normal for there to be interest from other clubs, that’s part of the industry.

"It’s the same at the either end, if you are not doing so well, you will probably end up getting the sack and that’s normal. It’s nice to be recognised or linked but my focus is here.”

Rotherham United confirmed yesterday that the club had parted company with first team Head Coach Leam Richardson with immediate effect following the club’s relegation from the Championship where they only mustered four wins all season.

And within two hours, Rotherham announced Evans as the new man in charge. Evans led Stevenage to promotion to League One last season and has overseen a play-off chasing campaign this season, with the side currently sitting in 9th place.

And now it’s another Reds manager who is sparking interest for any vacant positions.

Lindsey has impressed this season with leading Reds to being on the verge of a play-off place - despite being mist people’s favourites to go down – and with his attractive style of play. And Reds fans will be nervous every time a vacancy comes up. That happened before Christmas when Lindsey was heavily tipped to become Gillingham’s new boss, before Stephen Clemence took the role.