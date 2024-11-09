Crawley Town chief clarifies Dre London's involvement with club and says next 3 to 5 years are 'really exciting'

Crawley Town vice-chairman has revealed there have been no significant offers to buy the club - and believes the next three to five years is ‘really exciting’.

There has been speculation owners WAGMI have received offers to buy the club and that they are looking to sell, but Levin, who was speaking in the CTSA’s Simply Redz podcast, says there is so much opportunity to grow and he and the ownership group are looking forward to make that happen.

“The three to five year outlook is really exciting. There is so much room for growth with this football club. We haven't invested in the commercial side as much as we should have, we haven’t invested in the marketing, we aren't selling out regularly right, so that by itself you can tell, is an opportunity.

“There's an incredible opportunity to move towards the stadium purchase. We are also looking for training ground closer to call our own. There is incredible opportunity for the club that’s what keeps me motivated every day.

Dre London has invested in Crawley Town, but is a passive partner. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

“It's really, really impressive, the way our staff has run the club over the last several years and to get it to the point where it has been. In some ways, despite our lack of investment in some areas and what I have learned recently is there has been a lack of investment over a decade in the club, so it's a deficit we're climbing out of. So to me, there's so much opportunity that is really exciting, I think the rest of the group sees that with a pretty strong continued commitment and interest.”

There are rumours everyday about outside investors looking to get involved in football and Levin believes League One and League Two football club;s are attractive investments.

“Football is interesting,” he said. “We're seeing an interesting transaction at Tranmere Rovers, with allegedly A$AP Rocky and Rihanna coming in, whatever that means.

“These are attractive assets, and there's a real upside here in Crawley, there's a lot of room to grow and it's exciting, it’s what keeps me excited.

“Maybe it's interesting others as well, but we haven't received any significant offers that we're entertaining at the moment.”

But Levin did confirm that Dre London, owner of London Entertainment Group and best known for managing Post Malone, has invested in Crawley Town.

He said: “Dre London is a minority owner in the club. He made an investment last year and he has a passive role.”

You can listen to the full interview on the Simply Redz podcast here.