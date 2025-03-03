Crawley Town chief responds to claims sporting director 'offered fans out' during Cambridge United defeat

Crawley Town vice-chairman Ben Levin has responded to claims the club’s sporting director Tobias Phoenix ‘offered to fight fans in the car park’ after a confrontation.

Reds lost 2-0 in what was a huge relegation battle with Cambridge United. And after the second goal went in there was a reported confrontation in the West Stand.

Reds fan Dan Palmer replied to a post which asked 'what did exactly kick off in the West Stand’ on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook page: “Fans voicing their frustrations when Cambridge went 2-0 up. Preston Johnson sat laughing and Tobias Phoenix the Director of Football offering fans out into the car park.”

Palmer then posted on the same group: “After threatening fans in the West Stand and offering to fight them in the car park, does anybody know is Tobias Phoenix has signed the code of conduct? Thanks.”

Vice-chairman Levin was in the Director’s Box with Phoenix and Johnson. He said: “After doing internal investigation, talking to eyewitnesses, who were right next to Tobias during the incident, and our head steward, what happened was that after the second goal went in against us on Saturday a couple fans decided to yell quite aggressively towards the director's box at a combination of the owners and our sporting director Tobias.

"I believe they caught Tobias’ attention and Tobias offered to have a chat with them in a cool, collected manner, which can be backed up by several eye witnesses.

"There was an offer for a conversation and that was taken for an invitation for a fight, which could not be further from the truth and what actually took place was following the match, after a cool down period, there was a conversation between Tobias and Sam Jordan [who wasn’t one of the fans involved but took the opportunity to have chat with Tobias] in the media room here supervised by a safety officer. They were able to talk about matters related to football and some of the experiences that were happening right now, but at no point was a fight issued or requested by Tobias.”

Crawley are back in action on Tuesday night with a trip to Lincoln City.