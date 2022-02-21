Crawley Town Football Club use Premier League youth programme to connect with the local community

The youth outreach programme in partnership with the Premier League Kicks programme began ten years ago, with the aim to create safer, stronger and more respectful communities through the development of young people’s potential, whilst providing access to facilities, coaching and mentoring.

In its first decade, Premier League Kicks has engaged 205,650 young people in weekly football coaching sessions held at local community venues across the UK.

The programme is now run in 776 venues. Premier League Kicks uses the power of football to connect with young people in some of the most high-need areas of the UK.

In Crawley, Premier League Kicks aims to support young people with positive, structured activities which aim to help them lead a healthier, more active lifestyle through a variety of activities and venues.

All of the Kicks sessions are for those aged 8 – 18, and it is free to attend any of the sessions around Crawley.

These sessions include our Monday Maidenbower Kicks session from 4:30pm to 6pm, its partnered Kicks sessions with CCYS in Dormans & Bewbush Youth Centres, Premier League Girls Fridays 6pm to 7pm & Premier League Kicks Broadfield, Fridays from 7pm to 8:30pm.

Head of Foundation & Community Development Darren Ford said: “Our Premier League Kicks programme enables young people to access supported and safe environments.

“It allows our participants to not only take part in physical activity sessions, it provides opportunities for them to develop their social and personal skills, including volunteering, workshops and social action.

“Premier League Kicks provides a perfect platform for young people to develop themselves and contribute towards safer communities.”

