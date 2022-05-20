Crawley Town confirm released and retained list

The following players remain in contract with the club, or have signed new deals during the season:
Zaid Al-Hussaini
Ludwig Francillette
Owen Gallacher
Mustafa Hussein
Florian Kastrati
Kaan Kevser Junior
Rafiq Khaleel
Szymon Kowalczyk
Aramide Oteh
Harry Ransom
Davide Rodari
Ronan Silva
Nick Tsaroulla
Kwesi Appiah
Tony Craig
George Francomb
Jake Hessenthaler
Joel Lynch
Glenn Morris
Tom Nichols
Jack Payne
Jack Powell
James Tilley
The following players have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans:
Will Ferry
Isaac Hutchinson
Amrit Bansal-McNulty
Caleb Watts
The following players remain in contract talks with the club:
Alex Battle
Emmanuel Adebowale
Sam Matthews
Mark Marshall
Taylor Seymour
Ashley Nadesan
Jordan Tunnicliffe
Ali Gundogdu remains in talks after training with the first team last season.
The following players have been released from the club:
Henry Burnett
Archie Davies
Tyler Frost
Alfie Jones
Reece Grego-Cox
Ricardo German