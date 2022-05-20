Crawley Town confirm released and retained list

Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 Sky Bet League Two season, Crawley Town has confirmed its released and retained list.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:11 pm

The following players remain in contract with the club, or have signed new deals during the season:

Zaid Al-Hussaini

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Ludwig Francillette

Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 Sky Bet League Two season, Crawley Town has confirmed its released and retained list. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Owen Gallacher

Mustafa Hussein

Florian Kastrati

Kaan Kevser Junior

Rafiq Khaleel

Szymon Kowalczyk

Aramide Oteh

Harry Ransom

Davide Rodari

Ronan Silva

Nick Tsaroulla

Kwesi Appiah

Tony Craig

George Francomb

Jake Hessenthaler

Joel Lynch

Glenn Morris

Tom Nichols

Jack Payne

Jack Powell

James Tilley

The following players have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans:

Will Ferry

Isaac Hutchinson

Amrit Bansal-McNulty

Caleb Watts

The following players remain in contract talks with the club:

Alex Battle

Emmanuel Adebowale

Sam Matthews

Mark Marshall

Taylor Seymour

Ashley Nadesan

Jordan Tunnicliffe

Ali Gundogdu remains in talks after training with the first team last season.

The following players have been released from the club:

Henry Burnett

Archie Davies

Tyler Frost

Alfie Jones

Reece Grego-Cox

Ricardo German

READ THIS: Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Crawley Town among 65 EFL clubs who achieved Family Excellence status last season.

Released Peterborough United midfielder linked with Crawley Town and one other League Two club.

Here are the 20 players who have scored the most League Two goals over the last decade - including Luton Town strikers and former Crawley Town, Chesterfield and Mansfield Town players.

League Two