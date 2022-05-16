Billy Kee scored 96 goals during his time in League Two.

Here are the 20 players who have scored the most League Two goals over the last decade - including Luton Town strikers and former Crawley Town, Chesterfield and Mansfield Town players

There’s been some great goalscorers at League Two level over the last decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 16th May 2022, 2:01 pm

Some of those have gone on to bang the goals in at a higher levels, while others have been the mainstay of the League Two scoring charts.

But who are the players who have found the back of the net the most over the last ten seasons.

1. Billy Kee - 96 goals

Billy Kee has 96 goals in 246 games. He scored 25 goals in Accrington's promotion season in 2017/18.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Padraig Amond - 93 goals

Padraig Amond has scored 93 times in 394 games for five different clubs. He scored 14 goals in the 2018/19 season for Newport.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Danny Hylton - 89 goals

Danny Hylton has 89 League Two goals in 258 games. He scored 21 times in his last season in the league in Luton's promotion-winning season.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Marc Richards - 88 goals

Marc Richads has 88 League Two goals to his name in 237 games. He scored 21 times for Chesterfield over two seasons.

Photo: Getty Images

