Crawley Town defender charged by FA after sending off against Milton Keynes Dons

Crawley Town defender Laurence Maguire has been charged by the FA following his sending off against Milton Keynes Dons.

The 26-year-old was shown two yellow cards in the Reds’ 2-0 defeat at the Dons on December 29.

Maguire, brother of England international Harry Maguire, has been charged with two breaches of of FA Rule E3.1 – acting in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute.

A statement posted on the FA’s Twitter account said: “Crawley Town’s Laurence Maguire has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.1 after their EFL League Two game against Milton Keynes Dons on Friday, 29 December.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the match referee, assistant referee, and/or fourth official in the 85th minute following his dismissal.