After the 1-0 win over Colchester United on Boxing Day, Mike Williamson made two changes to his side for the final game of 2023 - Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant came in for Cameron Norman and Ethan Robson, while Jonathan Leko kept his place in the side.And they barely could have made a better start when Joe Tomlinson fired home his fifth goal of the season after just two minutes. Put in behind by Max Dean's sensational outside-of-the-boot pass in the centre circle, Tomlinson raced beyond Kellan Gordon to fire under keeper Corey Addai to give Don the lead.The reverse fixture back in August highlighted Crawley's fitness and press, and the game at Stadium MK showed distinct similarities barely had the ball hit the back of the net. The visitors were relentless in closing Dons down whenever they were on the ball, and it saw plenty of individual errors forced by the hosts.MJ Williams, Dawson Devoy and Jack Payne were all guilty of creating chances for Crawley by giving the ball away cheaply. Keeper Craig MacGillivray, who has been something of a spectator for large spells in games of late, needed to be on his mettle though. The stopper denied Danilo Orsi on two occasions, and made a brilliant stop to keep Gordon from firing in an equaliser after he replicated Tomlinson's earlier break in behind.Off-colour though they were, Dons still had a chance to further extend their lead when Conor Grant pulled the trigger from just inside the box, and a deflection threatened to put it beyond Addai again, only for the Crawley keeper to readjust as he was diving to claw the ball clear.Early changes in the second-half for Dons seemed to stem the tide initially, certainly the introduction of Ethan Robson gave them more midfield rigidity and structure, while Ellis Harrison gave them more of a target to aim at further forwards. And with those changes came chances for the home side too, but that second goal evaded them.