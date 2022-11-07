Crawley Town defender eager to replicate past giant killings ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Burnley

“It’s a free hit,” said Ransom. “They’re flying but we’ve had giant killings in the past so we know we can do it.”

Ransom started as Crawley knocked Premier League side Fulham out of the Carabao Cup second round over two months ago. Despite their struggling start in the league, the Reds overcame a strong Fulham side 2-0 whilst Ransom was vital in keeping a clean sheet.

“We’ve just got to go there with a similar approach to the Fulham game and hopefully get a result,” added Ransom.

Harry Ransom. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Burnley are top of the Championship table but have just lost their 17-game unbeaten run after losing 5-2 away to Sheffield United. Since their relegation from the topflight las season, they’ve only lost twice and have scored the most goals in the division.

“Maybe we needed this defeat,” said Burnley head coach, Vincent Kompany after the Clarets first loss since August. “We will use it as fuel, these moments are important to turn into positives.”

Kompany has won the Carabao cup four times as a player for Manchester City.

Crawley Town failed to extend their unbeaten record after Accrington Stanley knocked them out of the FA Cup first round this weekend. A hat-trick from Stanley’s Shaun Whalley and a screamer from Ethan Hamilton gave Lewis Young his first loss as Crawley interim manager.

“Today will not define the group,” said Young after also losing his first game at the Broadfield Stadium since taking charge. “We’ve had a bad day against a proper team but we’ve got another game in three days’ time, so we’ve got to dust ourselves down and get ready for that.”