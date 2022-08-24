46 pictures that tell the story of Crawley Town's famous win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup
It’s a night that will live long in the memory of anyone who was there.
In recent years, Crawley Town have played and beaten Premier League opposition, but Tuesday night’s win against Fulham was special – mainly because unlike the Leeds United game in the FA Cup, the fans were there to witness it and add to the occasion.
Goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi saw the Reds through to the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Those goals and the scenes of the fans on the pitch at the end will go down in the history of the club.
Photographer Cory Pickford and Getty Images were at the game to capture the action, the goal celebrations and the crowd.
See also
'That was just incredible from start to finish, everything about it was just perfect' - Crawley Town defender enjoys 'best' debut against Fulham in Carabao Cup
Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy on Fulham victory and Liverpool loanee club has 'no right to be signing'