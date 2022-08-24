Edit Account-Sign Out
46 pictures that tell the story of Crawley Town's famous win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup

It’s a night that will live long in the memory of anyone who was there.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:57 am

In recent years, Crawley Town have played and beaten Premier League opposition, but Tuesday night’s win against Fulham was special – mainly because unlike the Leeds United game in the FA Cup, the fans were there to witness it and add to the occasion.

Goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi saw the Reds through to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Those goals and the scenes of the fans on the pitch at the end will go down in the history of the club.

Photographer Cory Pickford and Getty Images were at the game to capture the action, the goal celebrations and the crowd.

1. CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: James Balagizi of Crawley Town celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: James Balagizi of Crawley Town celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Crawley Town 2, Fulham 0

Action from Crawley Town's famous Carabao Cup win over Fulham. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

3. Crawley Town 2, Fulham 0

Action from Crawley Town's famous Carabao Cup win over Fulham. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

4. Crawley Town 2, Fulham 0

Action from Crawley Town's famous Carabao Cup win over Fulham. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

