46 pictures that tell the story of Crawley Town's famous win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup

In recent years, Crawley Town have played and beaten Premier League opposition, but Tuesday night’s win against Fulham was special – mainly because unlike the Leeds United game in the FA Cup, the fans were there to witness it and add to the occasion.

Those goals and the scenes of the fans on the pitch at the end will go down in the history of the club.

Photographer Cory Pickford and Getty Images were at the game to capture the action, the goal celebrations and the crowd.

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: James Balagizi of Crawley Town celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

