Crawley Town defender says everyone has 'stick together' following Doncaster Rovers defeat

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Matt Biamou was enough for the visitors to claim the three points. Doncaster were down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes but Reds could not take advantage.

But despite the defeat, Maguire said there is a long way to go still and everyone just has to stick together as they enter the final seven games of the season.

"It was very disappointing. We came into this game on a great run of results so we all believed we could go out there and get three points but it wasn’t to be and now we have a massive game on Monday away at Newport.

Crawley Town defender Laurence Maguire | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“Personally I thought we were a little bit loose with the ball, especially at the top of the pitch. That meant it turned into a little bit of a basketball game and it was a bit too end to end for our liking.”

Playing against 10 men for a large part of the second half should have been an advantage for the Reds, but Maguire said it can be tough when you are trying to hard. He said: “It’s something I have learned the more I have played. When you are against ten men you think ‘well let’s go and get a goal now’ but then you lose your shape and don’t do what you have been practicing all week.

“We tried our best to try and get a goal but it wasn’t to be.”

Manager Scott Lindsey said after the game he thought his side might be better being outside of the play-offs, rather than being in the play off places, but Maguire didn’t feel any different pressure and still believes they can get promoted this season.

He said: “We had a great week’s training. We have prepared right I just think some days in football you have bad results and today was one of them.

“Obviously we don’t want bad results because as a football club we have come on leaps and bounds and where we are in the league is something we are proud of. We don’t just want to end it by being just outside the play-offs and move on to next season. We want to believe we can be promoted this season through the play-offs and we still have a great opportunity.”

Lindsey also said his side were ‘lucky’ with the way other results went today, and Maguire knows there will be more twists and turns to come.

He said: “I have heard the results when our way. I still think there are going to be a lot of ups and downs. Some teams have seven games left, some have five, some are going to pick up results, some people will lose.

“Monday might be a day where everyone wins and the picture doesn’t change.”

Liam Kelly and Dion Conroy were both on the bench today after long lay offs with the former making a second half appearance. Maguire said: “It’s a massive boost. When you get injuries you can worry and wonder if you can get results without them but we have been on a great run without them but it’s great to have them back to give us a boost for these last few games.”