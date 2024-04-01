Crawley Town defender says Reds have to 'treat every game like it's Wembley' following Newport County win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Reds produced a professional and clinical display at Rodney Parade to win 4-0 and put them back in the play-offs with a two-point cushion and a game in hand.

Conroy, who started for the first time in a while after an injury, got the ball rolling with a goal inside the first 60 seconds. Ronan Darcy made it 2-0 before second half goals from Laurence Maguire and Adam Campbell secured the impressive win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With other results again going their way, the play-offs look like a reality more than ever and a first-ever trip to Wembley could be on the cards.

Conroy, who is skipper in Ben Gladwin’s absence, has never played at Wembley, and he and his teammates are determined to get there. “Every game we have now we have to treat it like it’s Wembley,” Conroy told Gary Smith from BBC Radio Surrey and Sussex. “It’s make or break. I think we are in a position where one result isn’t going to ruin our chances, we are lucky to have a game in hand. We have just got to keep playing with confidence, keep working hard every day and hopefully we can get to Wembley. It would be amazing.

“I have never played at Wembley before, let’s make it happen.

“It doesn’t happen many times in a career, filling in for Gladwin, it would be an honour and a great achievement. But if we get there we have got to win it.”

SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss reveals simple reason why their impressive away form has turned around after Newport County hammering

Dion Conroy | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have two tough trips coming up facing promotion-chasing Mansfield Town and Wrexham on Saturday and Tuesday respectively. Conroy said: “[They are] Massive. We know Mansfield and Wrexham are good sides but I think we have shown we can beat them. Especially Wrexham, I don’t know how we lost that game to them at the Broadfield Stadium.

“We knew this [Newport] was a big game, but we know both Wrexham and Mansfield are chasing the top three so they are going to be all guns blazing. But this gives us confidence going into those games.”