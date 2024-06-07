Crawley Town drop Adidas as kit supplier and return to Italian manufacturer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town Football Club will partner with Italian sportswear manufacturer Erreà to supply playing and training kit for the first team as well as bespoke retail items for fans.

The Erreà brand will be familiar to Red Devils fans with the club having first partnered with the Parma outfit in 2002, with the latest deal seeing the Italian suppliers provide items for the next two seasons.

Speaking on the partnership, General Manager Tom Allman said: "I'm delighted to have Erreà return as our official technical partner for the next two seasons. Following an extensive tender process, of which we consulted with nearly ten different manufacturers, Erreà were found to offer the most competitive package for the club in terms of bespoke designs, quality of items, as well as the proposed financial terms. Fabrizio, Tommaso and the entire Errea team are a pleasure to deal with, and have already begun lending their support to Scott and the team having flown over from Italy to take in some matches last season!

“Internally, the process of getting items ready for pre season started back in November with a visit to the Erreà headquarters, and I am confident fans will be pleased with the three bespoke playing kits as well as the retail items that have been produced. More news to come in terms of unveilings in the coming weeks.”

Tommaso Donagemma Mazzanti, BDM at Erreà commented: “We, at Erreà, feel privileged to have been chosen between so many competitors as Red Devils partners. Erreà means family, integrity and hard work to reach ambitious goals and these are all values we share with Tom Allman and all the staff, players and fans at Crawley Town FC. We have missed the Broadfield stadium atmosphere and can’t wait to the beginning of this exciting League 1 season.”