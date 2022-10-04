Crawley Town drop into relegation zone as Hartlepool beat Doncaster Rovers
Crawley Town have dropped into League Two’s relegation zone without playing tonight (Tuesday, October 4).
Hartlepool United beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals from Josh Umerah and Wes McDonald, whose winner came four minutes from time. The win saw Keith Curle’s men rise to 20th and saw Crawley drop to 22nd.
Kevin Betsy’s side are on six the points, the same as Colchester United but the Essex side have a better goal difference.
Other results in League Two saw Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Sutton United 3-0, Swindon Town beat Newport 1-0 and Walsall beat Northampton Town 1-0.
