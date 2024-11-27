The Reds, now four unbeaten, also saw results go their way last night with relegation rivals Leyton Orient failing to pick up the point needed to put Crawley back in the bottom four.

So where will Crawley finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

1 . Wycombe Wanderers 99pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Birmingham City 93pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Stockport County 90pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images