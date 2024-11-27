An important win over Rotherham United at the weekend took Crawley Town out of the relegation zone.An important win over Rotherham United at the weekend took Crawley Town out of the relegation zone.
Crawley Town face a big fight, plus Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and Reading fight for play-off places - AI predicts how League One will finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 27th Nov 2024, 08:01 BST
Crawley Town are out of the drop zone after the weekend win over Rotherham United.

The Reds, now four unbeaten, also saw results go their way last night with relegation rivals Leyton Orient failing to pick up the point needed to put Crawley back in the bottom four.

So where will Crawley finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

99pts (+45)

1. Wycombe Wanderers

99pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+31)

2. Birmingham City

93pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

90pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+18)

4. Bolton Wanderers

87pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

