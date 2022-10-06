The WAGMI United man invited supporters to come down to play a frame of bowling at Hollywood Bowl – and even encouraged them to ‘yell at me in person’. A section of Reds fans have been unhappy with ownership group on social media following the disappointing start to the season which this week saw them drop into the bottom two.

Some fans have called for manager Kevin Betsy to be sacked but Johnson and co have backed the former Arsenal u23 man. And today (Thursday, October 6), Johnson tweeted: “I’ll be at Hollywood Bowl tonight at 8.30pm with a bunch of Wasps shirts. The first 5 fans that can beat me in a frame of bowling (single frame/bowl) will get one. Also there may be free pints involved. And you can yell at me in person.”

He followed that up with: “Also will have one of these [FIFA 23 game on the X-BOX] to give out tonight to the fan that insults me the best.”

A number of fans turned up including Elliot Jordan, seven, who managed to win and claim a Joel Lynch match shirt from last season. Elliot’s dad Sam did not do so well but said his son was ‘buzzing’ after winning the shirt. You can watch the video above.

Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson takes on a fan at Hollywood Bowl