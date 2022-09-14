Tsaroulla, who is best known for his incredible solo goal in the historic 3-0 win against Leeds United in the FA Cup last season, has become a fan favourite at Crawley.

His trademark ability to score from outside the box came in handy again last night (Tuesday, September 13) scoring the winner in a crucial 3-2 victory – Crawley’s first of the league season. Click here to see how we rated Tsaroulla and his teammates.

The result lifts the Reds up to 20th in the league and means they have gone five games unbeaten in all competitions, since the consecutive home defeats in August.

Nick Tsaroulla said he ‘owes everything’ to Crawley Town’s supporters after scoring a superb winner against Stockport County. Photo: Cory Pickford

"I'm so happy,” Tsaroulla said post-match.

"In recent games, we've been playing some good football.

"Today, we are buzzing to come away with a win.”

Tsaroulla said Crawley ‘absolutely’ deserved the three points, adding: “It’s a little glimmer of great things to come from this.

"We've got so many good players. Everyone stepped up. There were eleven star men out there.

"Everyone put in a massive shift.

"We scored three goals and we could have had more, to be honest.”

Tsaroulla was a former Tottenham Hotspur Academy prospect. He was released in 2018, having been involved in a serious car crash, which forced him to take a year out of the game.

The full-back played for Brentford’s B team before joining Crawley in October 2020.

Referencing his tearful interview to the BBC after his goal against Leeds, the 23-year-old said: “I've had a few struggles in life but it's about keeping going. I'm not going to start crying again.

"When I got on the ball, instincts came in.

"The old, right peg leg came in handy there. It shows I can finish and cross with both feet, making it hard for defenders to read me.”

Tsaroulla dedicated his goal, and the victory, to Crawley’s loyal supporters – for whom he had a sentimental message.

"I owe those fans so much,” he said.

"They kept me going in a dark spell here.

"I owe them everything. I'm so happy they can celebrate that win.”

The fans sung Tsaroulla’s name for well over five minutes after his goal against Stockport and gave him a standing ovation when was replaced late on.

“It's a blessing,” he added. “From where I was four years ago, I appreciate every single one of them for their support.

"It does feel a bit surreal. It's a beautiful feeling so I thank all of them.

“I just want to give my best for the team and them. It hurts me and I feel we've let them down when we lose.

"When we win, it's such a joyful moment we can all celebrate together.