Crawley Town fans given warning over match at troubled Oldham Athletic

The advance sales are one of a number of measures put in place by the authorities after trouble at Oldham's previous home game, when they were relegated from League Two.

Oldham issued a statement outlining measures that would be in place. It said: "After a meeting with the SAG (Safety Advisory Group) today the following strong measures are in place again for this weekend's fixture (Saturday 7 May - 3pm KO). There will be no pay-on-the-day facility for both sets of supporters and tickets need to be bought at the discounted rate online before tomorrow (Thursday 5 May at 11:59pm). Crawley fans can buy tickets on this link.

Boundary Park / Picture: Getty

"Please note, that the Ticket Office will be open on Thursday from 10am till 4pm for sales in person before purchases are suspended from Friday, the day before the fixture. To purchase your tickets online in advance, please visit the relevant link by clicking below. On advice, there will be no further ticket sales in the Joe Royle Stand (North Stand) for this game with current tickets already bought still valid.

"In addition, no alcohol sales will be allowed inside Boundary Park on Saturday. Mandatory searches will be carried out in all stands as supporters enter through the turnstile. As a reminder, it is still a criminal offence to enter the field of play as well as throw objects onto it.