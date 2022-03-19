When five minutes added time was shown on the board around the ground it was greeted with boos from the Crawley end, but by the end the celebrations were rapturous. A first win in five games and in some style, beating automatic promotion hopefuls Swindon, who could’ve gone second with a win this afternoon.

The clincher for the Reds came at the beginning of those additional minutes when Mark Marshall’s cross found Hutchinson unmarked at the back post to score his first goal for the Reds and seal the three points.

On his goal, Hutchinson said: “I’m so happy, I’ve had so many chances to score. The Oldham game and the Scunthorpe game especially where I had a couple of chances in both and should’ve scored. I’ve had one that was disallowed for offside before but seeing this one in the back of the net and counting is such a relief.”

Isaac Hutchinson celebrates his goal for Crawley Town against Swindon Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

The goal sparked some incredible scenes behind the goal with fans and players celebrating together as one. “It’s surreal, I can’t put it into words when there’s emotions like that. To score a last-minute goal to put the game out of sight it means a lot. The fans were massive today, you can’t put a label on how much they helped the team. It’s ridiculous the support, in a game like today when we’re under the cosh they help you get through it.

“I’ve loved it since being here, with the players, staff, fans, and everything. It’s been better than I could’ve imagined. I’m just enjoying every day.”

His goal could’ve come earlier in the game as it was his strike that was turned onto the crossbar that eventually fell for Tom Nichols to nod in the go-ahead goal. “I did think it was going in. It took a ricochet and hit someone else, I was thinking, please creep in but thankfully Nico (Nichols) put it in. The main thing is that we scored.”

Originally starting as a substitute, Hutchinson was introduced only 10 minutes into the game after the Reds suffered yet another injury problem with Jack Powell limping off. The on-loan attacker was forced to fill in at centre midfield and in the thick of a great battle.

“That’s what a lot of games at this league and level are. It comes down to who had that bit of quality in the end but if you don’t have that fight then you don’t get that chance to show your quality.”