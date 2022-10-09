The Reds made the announcement 24 hours after the 3-0 defeat to Grimsby Town – their fifth defeat in a row, which left them bottom of the league. Assistant Dan Micciche has also left the club.

Crawley fans have been having their say on Twitter after the news broke this evening.

@peterbellamy said it was ‘inevitable’, adding: “Yesterday would have tipped any balance. Probably best for both Betsy and Micciche, rather than have them suffer further.”

@IHickmott said the decision ‘had to be made’. He added: “I think it is the right one. Shame it didn't work out and good luck going forward Kevin Betsy. It may take time to stabilise but onwards and upwards.”

@Freddie_CFCCTFC wrote: “Shame it didn’t work out, thanks for your efforts and the Fulham game but in the end wasn’t good enough. Season starts now.”

@NiftyNichols shared a similar sentiment, commenting: “Season starts now.”

@alexander_br wrote: “Shame it didn’t work out, seemed a nice bloke and clearly a good coach, but shows you need lower league experience to get tactics and in-game management right.”

In a message to Betsy directly, @JedJones13 said it ‘just wasn’t your time’.

@mihrod1 added: “Sad end, good luck Kevin and Dan.”

Addressing the club, @ctfc_fan pleaded for new manager ‘with promotion experience’.

@JonesFobar agreed. He wrote: “Experienced manager now please, not head coach. We need a genuine shrewd football manager to guide us.”

