The club made the announcement 24 hours after the 3-0 defeat to Grimsby Town – their fifth defeat in a row. Assistant Dan Micciche has also gone.

New owners WAGMI United appointed Betsy in June.

He enjoyed Carabao Cup wins against Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham but struggled in League Two games with just six points from 12 games.

Kevin Betsy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Some fans have been calling for him to be sacked for weeks but were more vocal following the 4-1 loss to Doncaster Rovers and 2-0 defeat to Stevenage.

A Crawley Town statement said: “On behalf of everyone at Crawley Town, the club would like to thank Kevin and Dan for all of their efforts during their time at the club and wish them both well for the future.”

Lewis Young will serve as interim manager.