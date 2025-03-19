Crawley Town fans react to Rob Elliot's departure, and they are all saying the same thing

Crawley Town have parted company with Rob Elliot

Crawley Town announced the departure of Rob Elliot today – and they fans have had their say.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After just six wins in 31 matches, the club parted company with Elliot this evening – and the fan reaction has had a common thread.

Most seem to say the decision was made too late to save Crawley’s season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Blackmore posted on X: “Seemed like a nice bloke. Didn’t quite work out, not sure it was because of what he was left to work with or his management style didn’t work. Perhaps a bit of both. Wish him well.”

@TomJC1285 said: “Too late to change anything, but right decision. Poor game management and tactics which has meant we have dropped points sometimes unnecessarily and no plan. Get Lindsey back.”

Paul Milligan replied: “A nice guy working in v difficult environment. Not sure many could have kept us up this year given the summer ins/out, but his ability to stop us leaking basic goals in EVERY game has cost him. Not sure he’s Div 1 standard tactically but will do well at a sensible div2/NL side”

Mark Underwood said: “A tough ask for Rob and im sure he will do fine as a manager, not exactly the easiest situation this season. We wish him well but if he has lost the dressing room its better to bite the bullet now instead of wait until late summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jon23704861060 posted on X: “I get it. It wasn't working, but what's the point in doing this now! It should have happened long ago. Who would want to come in now and surely be relegated and then have all the players sold off at the end of the season. Is someone better going to want to come in? I doubt it!”

Ellis Barton said: “It needed to happen, but it’s too late in terms of the league. No one is going to be able to take this team and keep us up.”

Mitch Moylan said: “Too late. As always.”

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance posted on X: “We are disappointed that things did not work out for Rob. However, we believe that significant changes are needed for the club to succeed moving forward. We would like to express our gratitude to Rob for his hard work and wish him the best in his future managerial endeavours.”

Bradley Flory posted on Facebook: “All jokes aside he seems like a nice fella but maybe the jump from National to L1 was too big to overcome. The team are a little naive at times and whilst we can defend well there is not a lot of end product at the other end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Hayes said: “Should have gone after Cambridge game if they gonna sack him.....”

Andy Borrett said: “He didn't stand a chance with all the play off players leaving and replacements not been upto scratch,think it maybe a little to late but fingers crossed.”