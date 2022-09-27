Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crawley Town FIFA 23 player ratings: The full list of ratings for Kevin Betsy's squad - including Dom Telford, James Balagizi and Nick Tsaroulla

Crawley Town’s full list of FIFA 23 ratings has now been revealed, including Dom Telford, James Balagizi and Nick Tsaroulla.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:04 pm

EA Sports' latest instalment of the popular football gaming franchise is set for general release on Friday, September 30 - but many will access it early by purchasing specific editions of FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 players ratings: My shooting rating is not high enough, says Crawley Town forward Dom Telford

The overall ratings for the Reds’ squad following the conclusion of the summer transfer window has now been confirmed.

Here are which Crawley stars will feature on the game and how they rank.

1. Crawley Town's full list of FIFA 23 ratings has now been revealed

Crawley Town's full list of FIFA 23 ratings has now been revealed

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

2. David Robson - 50

Hull City loanee David Robson has a jumping rating of 60, his top attribute

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

3. Corey Addai - 54

Young stopper Corey Addai has been a stand out player so far for Crawley Town, although that isn't related in his stats on FIFA 23. The 24-year-old's diving and reflex ratings are in the mid 50s

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Tobi Omole - 55

Former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Tobi Omole's stand out attributes include his pace, acceleration, and sprint speed

Photo: Cory Pickford

Photo Sales
Nick Tsaroulla
Next Page
Page 1 of 6