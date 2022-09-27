Crawley Town FIFA 23 player ratings: The full list of ratings for Kevin Betsy's squad - including Dom Telford, James Balagizi and Nick Tsaroulla
Crawley Town’s full list of FIFA 23 ratings has now been revealed, including Dom Telford, James Balagizi and Nick Tsaroulla.
By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:04 pm
EA Sports' latest instalment of the popular football gaming franchise is set for general release on Friday, September 30 - but many will access it early by purchasing specific editions of FIFA 23.
The overall ratings for the Reds’ squad following the conclusion of the summer transfer window has now been confirmed.
Here are which Crawley stars will feature on the game and how they rank.
Page 1 of 6