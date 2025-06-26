Crawley Town fixtures 2025/26 in full: Tough away opener for Reds but Christmas schedule friendlier than last season

Crawley Town start the 2025/26 season with a trip to Grimsby Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Crawley Town have found out their fixtures for the 2025/26 season – and they have been given a tough away game for their opener.

Reds face a trip to Grimsby Town on Saturday, August 2. Their first home game is on Saturday, August 9, when they host Newport County at the Broadfield Stadium.

Last season Reds had a horrible Christmas period in terms of travel but this season looks a bit friendlier with a trip to Swindon on Saturday, December 20, Colchester United at home on Boxing Day, Bromley at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, December 29 and a trip to Barnet on New Year’s Day.

Good Friday (April 3) sees Scott Lindsey’s men travel to Newport County with Grimsby Town’s return fixture on Easter Monday (April 6).

Lindsey faces his former club MK Dons on Tuesday August 19 at the Broadfield Stadium and at Stadium MK on Tuesday, February 17.

Here are the fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 2 Grimsby Town A

Sat Aug 9 Newport County H

Wed Aug 13 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 16 Crewe Alexandra A

Tue Aug 19 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat Aug 23 Tranmere Rovers H

Wed Aug 27 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 30 Chesterfield A

Sat Sep 6 Harrogate Town A International Date

Sat Sep 13 Cheltenham Town H

Wed Sep 17 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 20 Notts County A

Wed Sep 24 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 27 Barrow H

Sat Oct 4 Cambridge United A

Sat Oct 11 Walsall H International Date

Sat Oct 18 Shrewsbury Town A

Sat Oct 25 Bristol Rovers H

Wed Oct 29 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 1 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 8 Fleetwood Town H

Sat Nov 15 Gillingham A International Date

Sat Nov 22 Accrington Stanley H

Sat Nov 29 Salford City A

Sat Dec 6 Emirates FA Cup 2

Tue Dec 9 Bromley A

Sat Dec 13 Oldham Athletic H

Wed Dec 17 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 20 Swindon Town A

Fri Dec 26 Colchester United H

Mon Dec 29 Bromley H

Thu Jan 1 Barnet A

Sun Jan 4 Cheltenham Town A

Sat Jan 10 Cambridge United H Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 14 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 17 Notts County H

Sat Jan 24 Barrow A

Tue Jan 27 Walsall A

Sat Jan 31 Harrogate Town H

Wed Feb 4 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 7 Crewe Alexandra H

Sat Feb 14 Tranmere Rovers A Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue Feb 17 Milton Keynes Dons A

Sat Feb 21 Chesterfield H

Sat Feb 28 Oldham Athletic A

Sat Mar 7 Swindon Town H Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 14 Colchester United A

Tue Mar 17 Barnet H

Sat Mar 21 Fleetwood Town A

Sun Mar 22 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 28 Gillingham H International Date

Fri Apr 3 Newport County A

Sat Apr 4 Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Mon Apr 6 Grimsby Town H

Sat Apr 11 Bristol Rovers A

Sat Apr 18 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat Apr 25 Accrington Stanley A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat May 2 Salford City H

Sat May 16 Emirates FA Cup Final Fixtures are subject to change. Compiled in association with Atos.