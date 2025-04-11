Crawley Town forced into emergency loan deal for goalkeeper
Crawley Town FC have signed a goalkeeper from Bolton Wanderers on an emergency loan.
Luke Hutchinson joins from fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers for the next seven days.
He will act as emergency cover for Joe Wollacott, who has picked up an injury and will miss Saturday’s vital home match against Leyton Orient.
Hutchinson, 22, is a product of the Bolton academy who has had loan spells with Atherton Collieries, Bamber Bridge, Radcliffe, Hyde United & Marine.
