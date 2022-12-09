Crawley Town forward will leave club at end of his contract, Reds announce

Marshall joined the club in September 2021 and went on to make 25 appearances for the Red Devils. His first goal for the club came in this season's Papa Johns Trophy Group stage game as he scored Crawley’s fourth goal in the 5-2 victory against Aston Villa .

The 35-year-old also grabbed a handful of assists during his time at the Red Devils, including a memorable cross in Crawley’s 2-1 comeback victory against Bradford City at Valley Parade. A club statement said: “Everybody at Crawley Town Football Club would like to thank Mark for his commitment to the club and wishes him the best for the future.”