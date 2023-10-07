Crawley Town gallery: 38 pictures as Reds lose to Wrexham in front of a massive crowd

Crawley Town lost 1-0 to Wrexham in front of a huge crowd at the Broadfield Stadium.
Ollie Palmer’s first half goal was enough to claim the points for the visitors, despite them being down to ten men in the second half when Andy Cannon was sent off for an awful challenge on Adam Campbell.
1. Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - in pictures
Crawley Town lost 1-0 to Wrexham in League Two in front of a crowd of 5572 at the Broadfield Stadium. Here are Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball's pictures from the game Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball - Insta: Butterfly Football - Twitter: @ButterflyFootie
2. Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - in pictures
3. Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - in pictures
4. Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - in pictures
