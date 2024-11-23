Crawley Town goalkeeper competition is 'brilliant', according to Elliot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Will Swan got the only goal of the game, after being found in the box by Toby Mullarkey with a pass that a creative midfielder would be proud of.
Crawley pushed for a second, but the Reds were still comfortable throughout, with the only key chances the Millers having created being stopped by goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, with two saves in particular which impressed the manager and fans.
Throughout all of Elliot’s managerial career in West Sussex, the goalkeeper position has been a problem with injuries for Wollacott and Eddie Beach being major blows, and forcing there at times to be no goalkeepers on the bench.
Today, Crawley Town had two keepers on the bench, with number one Wollacott back in between the sticks, Beach on the bench and emergency loan keeper Connal Trueman back at Millwall after being a useful asset in the time he played for the Reds.
On the goalkeeper situation, Elliot said: “Eddie's just only trained with us one or two days, we want to make sure he's absolutely fine, such a brilliant character.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town player ratings: Three 9s and plenty 8s as Reds jump out of relegation zone | 'You can imagine how disappointed we are' - Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on defeat to Crawley Town | Crawley Town defender says his side have deserved a win after recent performances
“The competition in the goalkeepers is brilliant, Jojo's exceptional today, the save in the first half and the save in the second half is top class.
“I think Jojo's really starting to understand the pictures that we're asking from him, he's working really hard with Chris Dixon, who to be honest with you is one of the best goalie coaches I've seen and worked with, and again, people do work behind the scenes at this club that doesn't always get the credit, and Chris is definitely one of them.
“Really pleased with that, clean sheets, it shows that we need everyone, it was Connal, it was Jojo, we need all these lads to keep us clean sheets and working as units and departments and as a team is how we're going to get there.”
This win has pushed Crawley out of the relegation zone, something that will benefit the players heavily, according to Elliot.
He said: “It is because the players deserve that. When you're in a fight and you obviously have six games without winning and then you start turning it around.
“We obviously could have won Bristol Rovers, Burton, Huddersfield was a bit of a different game there and they're excellent to be fair. We showed a different side to us to get through the point
“It's good for the players to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but it doesn't mean that we cracked it, doesn't mean we're not going to pop back into the bottom four, hopefully we don't and we'll work on that, but it just shows if the lads work hard, stick to the messages and do the
work that we're asking for each other especially, then they'll be successful.”