Crawley Town have to use Wrexham injustice to galvanise and motive the, says boss Elliot

At first sight, Wrexham’s winning goal at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday was a moment when Crawley Town had switched off and Elliot Lee was left unmarked to score.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as we all know now, the Wrexham star hauled Jeremy Kelly to the ground on his way to scoring the goal. This was seen by a lot of people, but crucially it was missed by the officials.

PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) gave the club feedback saying it should have been a foul, which is little consolation as Crawley suffered a defeat in their bid to escape the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Reds boss Rob Elliot says they have to move on and make decisions like that galvanise the team.

“I think we have to really [use it to galvanise us] because it's always tough against Wrexham are the celebrity team in this league, they have all the money and the power and even just with the two strikers who played for them and the likes of Fletcher coming on etc, you're up against it anyway and then a decision like that goes against you.

“We've had feedback from the PGMOL, who said it should have been a foul, we all knew that anyway. We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we've got to use that and harness that and the fact that if we consistently perform the way we did, nine times out of ten you get points, you get wins and the consistency from it.

“That's what the key thing is for us, the performance levels have to be maintained from that big run up until Christmas and then from after Christmas, now we need to keep that level of consistency.”