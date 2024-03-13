Crawley Town hero 'buzzing' after scoring first professional goal in valuable win
With the game tied at 1-1, Adeyemo, 25, picked up the ball on the edge of the box after a short corner routine and fired an inch-perfect strike into the bottom corner.
It was his first ever goal in professional football after signing from Cray Valley Paper Mills at the beginning of the season.
"I’m struggling to put it into words, I’m so excited,” a beaming Adeyemo said.
"It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a tough season for me personally, with injuries and stuff, but to get my first league goal in that matter to get a crucial three points – I’m buzzing.”
The forward, who played youth football at Millwall, was brought on as a late substitution after Notts County were reduced to ten men.
Klaidi Lolos scored a deserved leveller for Crawley, who had 31 shots on goal in the match.
Asked what his instructions were when he came on, Adeyemo said: “The gaffer told me to get at the full back, run him ragged.
"You could see from the side they were tired and when I came on, they were down to ten men.
"That made it even easier for us just to pile pressure on that side of the pitch. I felt I did that.
“I was positive going forward with the ball.”
On the feeling he had when the ball hit the back of the net, Adeyemo said: “I can’t describe it. It’s been so long since I’ve actually scored a goal.
"To see it go in the corner, it’s crazy. I nearly went to the away stand to celebrate, I was so excited. It’s just a crazy feeling.”