Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the game tied at 1-1, Adeyemo, 25, picked up the ball on the edge of the box after a short corner routine and fired an inch-perfect strike into the bottom corner.

It was his first ever goal in professional football after signing from Cray Valley Paper Mills at the beginning of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m struggling to put it into words, I’m so excited,” a beaming Adeyemo said.

With the game tied at 1-1, Ade Adeyemo, 25, picked up the ball on the edge of the box after a short corner routine and fired an inch-perfect strike into the bottom corner. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

"It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a tough season for me personally, with injuries and stuff, but to get my first league goal in that matter to get a crucial three points – I’m buzzing.”

The forward, who played youth football at Millwall, was brought on as a late substitution after Notts County were reduced to ten men.

Klaidi Lolos scored a deserved leveller for Crawley, who had 31 shots on goal in the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what his instructions were when he came on, Adeyemo said: “The gaffer told me to get at the full back, run him ragged.

"You could see from the side they were tired and when I came on, they were down to ten men.

"That made it even easier for us just to pile pressure on that side of the pitch. I felt I did that.

“I was positive going forward with the ball.”

On the feeling he had when the ball hit the back of the net, Adeyemo said: “I can’t describe it. It’s been so long since I’ve actually scored a goal.