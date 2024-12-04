Crawley Town hero describes the moment he scored winner against Charlton Athletic in one simple word

Crawley Town matchwinner Max Anderson has described the moment he got to celebrate in front of the Reds fans at The Valley in one word.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old midfielder pounced in the 80th minute to lash home the winner after Jeremy Kelly’s shot was saved and sent the 600+ Crawley Town fans into a frenzy as he scired all three points in the first ever league meeting against Charlton Athletic.

Earlier Tola Showunmi had scored a stunning curling effort to give the Reds a 33rd minute lead, but that was in front of the home fans. And after Daniel Kanu equalised in the 68th minute, we wondered if the Reds supporters would have something else to cheer on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was Anderson who gave them that memorable moment. And when we asked him what it was like to score a winner in front of the fans, he said: “Unbelievable.”

Max Anderson scored Crawley Town's winner at Charlton Athletic. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

You can see our Crawley Town player ratings vs Charlton Athletic here.

The Reds fans, as were the team, were magnificent on the night and, as always, made themselves heard all evening.

Anderson added: “They were incredible tonight. The numbers that came, it was brilliant. They were loud the whole game. It was something else. I think they were able to liven this place up a bit more and helped us push for that win. They did. They got what they came for, I hope.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That makes it five league games unbeaten for the Reds since their 3-0 defeat at Northampton at the end of October. Anderson said: “I think we're just trying to keep building on each win and each result that we've been

getting so far. We're just trying to keep building, put layers on it and then hopefully we turn to a decent side. Well, we already are a team. So we've just got to keep building on that.”

Crawley are now 19th in League One and face Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.