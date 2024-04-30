Reds will face the Dons on Monday, May 6 at 3pm before travelling to Milton Keynes on Thursday (8pm kick off). And fans could not wait to get their hands on the tickets for the club’s first ever play-off game, which is expected to be a sell-out.

And if the Reds win over the two legs, it will result in their first ever trip to Wembley on Sunday, May 19. We went to the Broadfield Stadium to chat to some of the fans about getting their ticket, how excited they are for Monday's game and what they have thought about the season as a whole. You can see the video above.