Crawley Town in the play-offs: Fans queue for two hours to buy MK Dons tickets - video

Crawley Town Season ticket holders and CTSA members were able to buy their tickets for Monday’s League Two play-off semi-final first leg tie against MK Dons today – and some queued for two hours to make the purchase.
Mark Dunford
Published 26th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 16:04 BST
Reds will face the Dons on Monday, May 6 at 3pm before travelling to Milton Keynes on Thursday (8pm kick off). And fans could not wait to get their hands on the tickets for the club’s first ever play-off game, which is expected to be a sell-out.

And if the Reds win over the two legs, it will result in their first ever trip to Wembley on Sunday, May 19. We went to the Broadfield Stadium to chat to some of the fans about getting their ticket, how excited they are for Monday's game and what they have thought about the season as a whole. You can see the video above.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday, May 2.

Click here for the latest ticket information.

