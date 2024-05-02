Crawley Town in the play-offs: We discuss the League Two semi-final with MK Dons reporter Toby Lock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reds host the Dons in their first ever play-off match on Monday, May 6 (3pm) before travelling to Milton Keynes on Thursday (8pm kick off) for the second leg.
Mike Williamson’s side finished fourth in the table while Scott Lindsey’s men finished in seventh spot after beating Grimsby Town 2-0 on the final day.
Mark Dunford, editor of the Crawley Observer and head of sport for Sussex World joins Toby Lock, Sports Editor for the MK Citizen to talk about the fixture, who the dangermen are and give their score predictions.
You can watch their chat above.