Crawley Town in the play-offs: We discuss the League Two semi-final with MK Dons reporter Toby Lock

League Two play-off excitement is hitting Crawley Town and MK Dons.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:17 BST
Reds host the Dons in their first ever play-off match on Monday, May 6 (3pm) before travelling to Milton Keynes on Thursday (8pm kick off) for the second leg.

Mike Williamson’s side finished fourth in the table while Scott Lindsey’s men finished in seventh spot after beating Grimsby Town 2-0 on the final day.

Mark Dunford, editor of the Crawley Observer and head of sport for Sussex World joins Toby Lock, Sports Editor for the MK Citizen to talk about the fixture, who the dangermen are and give their score predictions.

You can watch their chat above.

