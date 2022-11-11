Crawley Town interim boss Lewis Young misses out on October League Two Manager of the Month award

Taking over a side at the foot of League Two, Young returned his side to basics, playing two wingers and twin strikers in Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols. Four unbeaten games and eight points followed, including a win over promotion-chasing Mansfield Town.

Young was been nominated for the award alongside Stevenage manager, and ex-Reds boss, Steve Evans, Stockport County’s Dave Challinor and Walsall manager Mike Flynn. The judging panel, which comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, picked Flynn as the winner.

Flynn guided his side to 14 points from seven games, which included winning all four home fixtures by an 8-2 aggregate. Flynn said: “I’m delighted to have won the award. I want to thank all of my staff, it’s a real team effort from Mandy the chef, the groundsman, Trivela, Leigh Pomlett and the fans.

Crawley Town interim boss Lewis Young has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month Award for October. Picture by Cory Pickford

“A special thank you to Wayne Hatswell who has been by my side for every one of the Manager of the Month awards I’ve won. After a bad September where I do feel we were playing some decent football, we just didn’t get the results we deserved but I believe in the players and it’s down to them that we’ve won Manager of the Month.”

Young’s opposite number on Tuesday night, Vincent Kompany, won the Championship Manager of the Month award. If October began with Kompany’s flowing side continuing to concede late equalisers, it ended with deserved injury-time winners and two comeback wins as Burnley amassed 18 points from eight unbeaten games and moved top of the Championship.

Stockport County striker Paddy Madden has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for October.

With his work rate and determined harrying of defenders, Madden gives Stockport more than just goals, but his poacher’s knack is priceless. He contributed either a goal (five in total) or an assist in every one of County’s six games.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor said: “Delighted for Paddy to have won this award. It’s a reflection not just of his own good form in recent weeks, but the performance and form of the team as a whole as we’ve really started to find our feet at this level."