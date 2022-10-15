Goals from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan, either side of half-time, secured the three points despite a late consolation by Newport sub Nathan Moriah-Welsh. Click here to see how we rated the players.

The win lifts Crawley off the bottom-of-the-table – but only on goal difference and they remain in the relegation zone.

Young, who is in second interim spell as Reds boss, was asked if he would like the job full-time.

"It's easier to answer that question after a win but 100 per cent yes,” he said.

“You don't ever become a coach to not want to manage. Everyone says to you, you don't know when the right time is but building on what we've done today is all I'm really focused on.

“If I can get another good win and performance on Tuesday and again next Saturday, that will answer whether my players are with what I want to do.”

Young said he ‘hasn’t had the time to think’ about how he would feel if he got the job or not.

James Tilley opened the scoring for Crawley Town against Newport County. Photo: Cory Pickford

Although he did admit he felt ‘unfairly judged’ after his first temporary spell last season when John Yems left the club.

He said: "I came in last year in really difficult times with the last four games. I still helped in the previous seven when we were unbeaten and we went to Newport and got a fantastic result.

“Today is just one game. I think we got our just rewards in terms of the result but we're still in the bottom two.

"Whether it's going to be me or someone else. All I can do is to help bridge that gap to the teams just above us.”

Lewis Young, who retired as a player in August 2021 after 240 competitive appearances for the Reds, said he has a ‘massive opportunity’ to ‘prove my worth as a manager’. Photo: Cory Pickford

Young, who retired as a player in August 2021 after 240 competitive appearances for the Reds, said he has a ‘massive opportunity’ to ‘prove my worth as a manager’.

"If we don't pick up points at the minute, we are still going to be cast aside from other teams and we're 12 games into the season,” he said.

