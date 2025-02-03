Crawley Town issue update on star midfielder's transfer saga with Argentinian side

Crawley Town have issued update on Armando Quitirna’s transfer saga with Argentinian side Club Atlético Talleres.

Argentine outfit Club Atlético Talleres reportedly made a ‘surprise bid’ for Reds striker Junior Quitirna, according to Football Insider’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke last week.

Transfer market specialist Germán García Grova posted on X the deal was confirmed on Friday but at that point the Reds had not confirmed the deal had gone through.

There was then speculation on social media that deal had fallen through due to some paperwork issues.

But Crawley Town have issued a statement this morning to clear up what happened.

The statement read: “Crawley Town Football Club would like to issue the following statement regarding the transfer speculation which concerns the Reds’ attacking midfielder Armando.

“Despite various online reports, a deal between Crawley Town Football Club and Club Atlético Talleres was never reached. Therefore, further reports which state that the deal fell through due to an issue with the paperwork are also false.

“The club had received an initial approach from Club Atlético Talleres, and therefore Armando was not available for selection while the two clubs were in communication, which is standard transfer practice. The club wanted Armando to remain as a Crawley player, and are pleased that the 24-year-old will spend the rest of the 2024/25 campaign with the Red Devils.

Armando Quitirna in action for Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Both the club and Armando remain committed to helping Crawley survive in League One this season, and we look forward to seeing him back in a Crawley shirt soon.”

The 24-year-old signed an initial two-year deal at Crawley after joining from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee in July 2024.

The Bissau-Guinean, who previously played for Charlton Athletic and Waterford Town in the Republic of Ireland, has scored five goals in 16 League One appearances for the Reds this season.