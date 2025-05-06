Crawley Town legend and former Leyton Orient keeper signs one-year deal at League Two rivals

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 6th May 2025, 18:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Crawley Town legend has signed a new one-year deal at a club they will be facing in League Two next season

Gillingham have announced keeper Glenn Morris has signed the new deal to keep him at the Priestfield Stadium until the summer of 2026.

The 41-year-old left Crawley in January 2023. He originally signed with the intention of combining playing with coaching duties at the club when he joined in 2016 but established himself as the first-choice keeper and went on to make over 250 appearances for the Red Devils across six years service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He became a real fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium, earning the affectionate nickname of ‘The Cat’ owing to his incredible agility and cat-like reflexes.

Morris won Crawley’s Player of the Season award in four of the six seasons that he featured for the Red Devils. He had clearly made an impression on his fellow teammates as he also picked up several Players’ Player of the Season Awards.

On his new deal at the Gills, Morris posted on X: “Really pleased to have got this sorted.”

Related topics:League TwoLeyton OrientGillingham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice