Crawley Town legend and former Leyton Orient keeper signs one-year deal at League Two rivals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gillingham have announced keeper Glenn Morris has signed the new deal to keep him at the Priestfield Stadium until the summer of 2026.
The 41-year-old left Crawley in January 2023. He originally signed with the intention of combining playing with coaching duties at the club when he joined in 2016 but established himself as the first-choice keeper and went on to make over 250 appearances for the Red Devils across six years service.
He became a real fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium, earning the affectionate nickname of ‘The Cat’ owing to his incredible agility and cat-like reflexes.
Morris won Crawley’s Player of the Season award in four of the six seasons that he featured for the Red Devils. He had clearly made an impression on his fellow teammates as he also picked up several Players’ Player of the Season Awards.
On his new deal at the Gills, Morris posted on X: “Really pleased to have got this sorted.”