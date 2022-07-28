Crawley Town linked with Brentford keeper after missing out on Portsmouth stopper

Football League World have said Reds are ‘are closing in on the service of the Brentford goalkeeper, who is set for another loan away from the Brentford Community Stadium.’

The 22-year-old keeper is England youth international and has had loan spells at Boreham Wood, Viborg FF and Doncaster Rovers in previous seasons.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season he was Burton Albion before finishing the season with FA Trophy winners Bromley.

Ellery Balcombe. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crawley already have keepers Glenn Morris and new signing Corey Addai in their squad.