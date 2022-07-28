Crawley Town linked with Brentford keeper after missing out on Portsmouth stopper

Football League World have said Reds are ‘are closing in on the service of the Brentford goalkeeper, who is set for another loan away from the Brentford Community Stadium.’
The 22-year-old keeper is England youth international and has had loan spells at Boreham Wood, Viborg FF and Doncaster Rovers in previous seasons.
Last season he was Burton Albion before finishing the season with FA Trophy winners Bromley.
Reds were linked with Portsmouth keeper Alex Bass, but the much-sought after stopper has moved to Sunderland.
Crawley already have keepers Glenn Morris and new signing Corey Addai in their squad.
You can read more Crawley Town news here.