Crawley Town manager does his best Sir Alan Sugar impression with Apprentice task for players in Spain

Betsy and his troops are at a training camp in Pinatar all week and as well as getting his players in shape and passing on his tactics and methods, they are also doing some bonding. You can see a short video from the club below.

And the Apprentice style task, which appears to be a shopping task, has seen players team up to try and win Betsy’s challenge.

In a sneak preview tweeted by the club, Kwesi Appiah seemed confident he had done well, Jake Hessenthaler complained it was too hot while Joel Lynch moaned about the queue in Primark.

The club will release the video in full later in the week. See more Crawley Town news here.

The squad has seen a few additions in recent weeks and the warm weather training camp is a great opportunity for the players to bond.

Crawley Town are back in friendly action on Saturday (July 9) when they face QPR at the Broadfield Stadium.