Crawley Town matchwinner reveals celebration he was meant to do after scoring against Accrington Stanley

There was plenty of chances at either end of the pitch with Corey Addai in particular having a lot to do but his performance has helped the Reds pick up their third consecutive clean sheet and win which has pushed them to eighth in the table and two points off a playoff spot.

Defender Ransom who has been at the club since 2021 finally scored his first goal when he towered over the Accrington defenders to nod the ball into the back of the net from Will Wright’s corner.

Harry Ransom was Crawley Town's matchwinner against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Speaking on the goal Ransom said: “That’s a long time coming I know for my own standards. I don't know what the gaffer wants from me but I should be scoring more. Its nice to finally get one just to get there and hopefully I can push on and get a few more now. The feeling when it went in was pretty mental.

“It was like a slow-mo. I thought it was gonna hit the post and go the other side so when it went in that way… ahh yeah.”

It was clear to see he did not know what to do when the ball hit the back of the net other than run and celebrate with his teammates.

When asked about the potential celebrations he had planned he said: “I had a few planned, it was meant to be an army crawling one for the new haircut but to be honest when it went in I just went mental because I didn't know what I was doing I just went a bit crazy.”

He also added: “This haircut has to stick now.”

Accrington had 23 shots at goal with ten of these on target. The Crawley defence had a lot to do especially in the final 15 minutes of the game but they were able to hold their nerve and run away with the three points.

Ransom said: “I thought we deserved the win. We were solid defensively, they had a few shots from outside the box but overall as a team we defended really well.

“On Tuesday night we let them win too many first and seconds but today I don't really remember them winning many first contacts so we definitely deserve the win and its another clean sheet and a brilliant win.”

This win was a crucial win for the Reds who now have pushed up to eighth in the table but it was not a perfect performance however Ransom still enjoyed this type of win.

He said: “I think when you have this many games you have to win ugly and these results almost feel as good as if you pop someone off the park.

“Everyone’s put in some unbelievable tackles, headers that they shouldn't be winning, I think as a defender sometimes they're a little bit sweeter than a perfect performance.”

With Crawley now sat in eighth and two points off a playoff place, it is now a question of who will get that final spot to get the chance to play at Wembley in League Two.

Ransom said: “The gaffer said it quite a lot over the last few weeks, basically whoever can put a run together is probably going to get that last spot maybe the second to last as well so we just have to grind out results like that and then at home we will probably play better football and create more chances.

