Crawley Town midfielder nominated for Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Award for February

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Powell has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Award for February.

The 29-year-old has been shortlisted for his goal scored in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Stockport County on February 14.

Powell fired Crawley ahead on nine minutes with a magnificent 25-yard free-kick which gave Hatters keeper Ben Hinchcliffe no chance.

The former Ebbsfleet United and Maidstone United star will vie with Swindon Town’s Jacob Wakeling, Dan Kemp of Hartlepool United, and Bradford City striker Andy Cook for the monthly gong.

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Powell has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Award for February. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Fans will be able to vote for their favourite goals from 10am today [Friday, March 10] using the following link: https://www.efl.com/news/2023/march/cast-your-vote-for-februarys-goal-of-the-month.

The supporters' votes will be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton.