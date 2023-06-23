Crawley Town: Minutes of June meeting between CTSA and owners WAGMI United finally released - read them in full

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance and WAGMI United have released the minutes from their latest meeting on Wednesday, June 21.

Here are the minutes in full: The Chairman of the CTSA, Mr Reuben Watt, along with two fellow CTSA board members met with the Co-Chairmen of Crawley Town Football Club, Mr Preston Johnson and Mr Eben Smith.

The meeting was hosted by the Head of Supporter Engagement of the Football Supporters Association (FSA), Mr Ashley Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discussion was led by the FSA and focused on assisting the parties to re-establish a direct and meaningful dialogue in order to serve the best interests of the football club and its supporters.

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance and WAGMI United have released the minutes from their latest meeting on Wednesday, June 21. Picture: Crawley Town Football Club

The parties subsequently explored ways to improve communication and the CTSA provided the Co-Chairmen with their advice on several issues, including those relating to the questions presented by CTSA members. The Co-Chairmen have since informed the CTSA that such advice is being followed on some of those issues raised.

Discussions will resume next month when the parties intend to continue efforts to restore relations and further explore areas in which the CTSA can assist high-level decision-making at the club.

A more detailed statement will be issued by the CTSA after the next meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated that a meeting will also be scheduled in the near future for the purpose of formally presenting questions from members of the CTSA and obtaining answers from the Co-Chairmen for publication or the Co-Chairmen will respond to such questions in writing.

Here are a list of previous stories about the CTSA open letters, meeting requests with WAGMI and minutes of any meetings which took place:

Advertisement Hide Ad