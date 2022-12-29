In a week of turmoil, owners WAGMI United have sold star player Tom Nichols to a relegation rival and have mutually parted ways with manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies.
The CTSA recently request a meeting to discuss an article on therealefl.co.uk which claimed all players had been transfer listed. The meeting happened where director of Chris Galley explained what happened.
But now the CTSA have tweeted: “The CTSA have today demanded a meeting with Crawley Town FC to discuss the serious issues going on at the club. We will continue to push for answers and transparency from the club on behalf of the fans. We will update you as and when we can.”
CTSA chair Reuben Watt added: “I want to have a good relationship with them to be able to try and engage with them. However, there will come a point where that won't work and so will have to shift the way we go about speaking to them.”
WAGMI have been silent so far in responding to fans’ questions and calls for a statement on what is going on. The Crawley Observer has reached out to co-chairman and co-owner Preston Johnson with no response as yet.
Crawley are yet to name a replacement – interim or permanent – for Etherington. They face Stevenage away tomorrow (Friday, December 30, 7.45pm ko).