Crawley Town miss out on FA Cup replay with Notts County

Two goals by Danilo Orsi were not enough to save Crawley Town from a first round FA Cup exit at Meadow Lane.

He put the Reds 1-0 up in the third minute then levelled at 2-2 in the second half after the Magpies had fought back to lead 2-1, but it was County who got the winner to leave Scott Lindsey’s men out of the competition.

It means they have outlasted in the Cup by Horsham – who are still alive and kicking following their incredible 3-3 first round draw at Barnsley on Friday night.

The tie could not have started better for Town when Orsi buried a left-footed shot from close range just three minutes into the tie.

Crawley Town battled well but were defeated at Notts County | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Ten minutes later it was a case of Crowley 1 Crawley 1 when Daniel Crowley equalised from close range after David McGoldrick teed him up.

It stayed like that until just before the hour mark when McGoldrick went from provider to scorer with a right-footed shot, Crowley having returned the favour by teeing him up.

The Reds were not done though and on 66 minutes it was 2-2 as Orsi converted, again from close to the goal, thanks to a Kellan Gordon set-up.

But ten minutes later the Magpies led again and McGoldrick had a hand in this one too, providing the assist for Macaulay Langstaff.