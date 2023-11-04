Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Valiant Hornets claim well-deserved draw in FA Cup classic - fan and match gallery
Tom Richards’ late goal saw heroic Horsham FC hold League One Barnsley FC to a 3-3 draw at Oakwell in a classic FA Cup first round tie.
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Barnsley opened the scoring through Max Watters but the Hornets hit back through Shamir Fenelon and James Hammond’s penalty.
But the Tykes restored parity before the break thanks to a Fabio Jalo wonder-strike.
Mael De Gevigney headed Barnsley in front just after the hour mark, but second half substitute Richards sensationally levelled with nine minutes to play to force an unlikely replay.
Here’s a selection of pictures from the game at Oakwell courtesy of Getty Images.
