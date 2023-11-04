BREAKING
Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Valiant Hornets claim well-deserved draw in FA Cup classic - fan and match gallery

Tom Richards’ late goal saw heroic Horsham FC hold League One Barnsley FC to a 3-3 draw at Oakwell in a classic FA Cup first round tie.
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT

Barnsley opened the scoring through Max Watters but the Hornets hit back through Shamir Fenelon and James Hammond’s penalty.

But the Tykes restored parity before the break thanks to a Fabio Jalo wonder-strike.

Mael De Gevigney headed Barnsley in front just after the hour mark, but second half substitute Richards sensationally levelled with nine minutes to play to force an unlikely replay.

READ THIS: Dominic Di Paola hails ‘absolutely phenomenal’ Horsham performance as Barnsley are held in FA Cup barnstormer

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praises dauntless Horsham after never-say-die performance at Oakwell

Here’s how we rated the Hornets in their heroic draw against the Tykes in the first round

Here’s a selection of pictures from the game at Oakwell courtesy of Getty Images.

Horsham fans celebrating after the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium.

Kadell Daniel of Horsham pre-match warm up ahead of the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium.

Daniel Ajakaiye of Horsham pre-match warm up ahead of the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium.

Barnsley FC vs Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Heroic Hornets claim well deserved draw in FA Cup classic - the match in pictures (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

