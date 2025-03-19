Crawley Town next manager odds: Former boss favourite while ex-Bolton Wanderers boss is in running, according to BetVictor
After just six wins in 31 matches, the club parted company with the former Newcastle and Charlton keeper this evening – and BetVictor have already published the odds.
Fan favourite and last season’s history maker Scott Lindsey is 1/3 favourite. Lindsey would be a hugely popular choice with the and a number of posts in reply to the club’s post on X about Elliot’s departure mentioned getting Lindsey back. Ryan Hulls said: “Please get Scott back and give us something to look forward to next season.”
Ex-Bolton boss Ian Evatt is now second favourite at 6/1 along with former MK Dons and Carlisle manager Mike Williamson, while former Northampton boss Jon Brady is 12/1 while.
Former Tottenham star Ryan Mason is 16/1.
Louis Storey, who is interim head coach following Elliot’s departure, is 12/1 and interim assistant head coach Anthony Sweeney is 16/1.
Adam Hinshelwood, who has managed Worthing and is now at York City, has gone from 20/1 to 12/1.
You can see the latest BetVictor odds here.
Rob Elliot took over at the Broadfield Stadium on October 1, 2024, following Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.
Reds are currently 22 in League One, 12 points from safety with nine games left.
