Crawley Town next manager odds: Former boss favourite while ex-Bolton Wanderers boss is in running, according to BetVictor

Crawley Town are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Rob Elliot – and a familiar and popular name is already the frontrunner, according to BetVictor.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fan favourite and last season’s history maker Scott Lindsey is 1/3 favourite. Lindsey would be a hugely popular choice with the and a number of posts in reply to the club’s post on X about Elliot’s departure mentioned getting Lindsey back. Ryan Hulls said: “Please get Scott back and give us something to look forward to next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Bolton boss Ian Evatt is now second favourite at 6/1 along with former MK Dons and Carlisle manager Mike Williamson, while former Northampton boss Jon Brady is 12/1 while.

Former Tottenham star Ryan Mason is 16/1.

Louis Storey, who is interim head coach following Elliot’s departure, is 12/1 and interim assistant head coach Anthony Sweeney is 16/1.

Adam Hinshelwood, who has managed Worthing and is now at York City, has gone from 20/1 to 12/1.

Scott Lindsey is current favourite with the bookies to make a return to Crawley Town. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

You can see the latest BetVictor odds here.

Rob Elliot took over at the Broadfield Stadium on October 1, 2024, following Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.

Reds are currently 22 in League One, 12 points from safety with nine games left.