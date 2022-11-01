Crawley Town out of Papa John's Trophy as AFC Wimbledon draw with Portsmouth

The Reds had done all they can after beating Aston Villa u21s two weeks ago but had to wait to see if they would progress.

Lewis Young’s men were relying on the Dons beating Pompey at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis scored for Portsmouth. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It was the Blues who took an early lead when Ronan Curtis scored after just 15 minutes.

That’s how it stayed until six minutes after half time when Ayoub Assal scored.

The game finished 1-1 and Pompey went on to win 3-1 on penalties with keeper Joshua Oluwayemi saving three spot kicks