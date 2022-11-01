Young has gone unbeaten since he took over in an interim capacity after Kevin Betsy parted ways with the club. And Cox, who recently announced his retirement from playing believes owners WAGMI United should make an appointment soon – and he has offered his services in a coaching capacity to whoever gets the role.

The 35-year-old played 26 games for Crawley between 2016 and 2018 under Dermot Drummy and then Harry Kewell. He started his career playing more than 140 games for Brighton and Hove Albion before more than 220 games for Leyton Orient.

His Crawley career ended on a sour note after a ‘clash of characters’ with Kewell – more on that below. He then played Eastbourne Borough and Worthing before calling it a day at the beginning of this season.

Lewis Young is unbeaten as Crawley interim manager

Cox has all his coaching badges apart from the UEFA A License and is now looking for the right role to pass on his experience – and Crawley would suit him down to ground. He said: “I just want to get back into it and pass on my experience . I want to help out where I can.

"I have had some offers, some are ok, some arer not so okay. I think it’s choosing the right one - whether that be the project or the role.”

On Crawley he added: “They are a local side. Lewis [Young] is doing a fantastic job at the moment. He has certainly put himself in the frame and if it was me and had that record I would be hoping to secure the job but who knows what the owners are thinking. It will be interesting to see what the new owners do but listen, there’s a lot of good managers out there. Lewis knows the club, he has played for the club, and he has the players on side which is one of the battles you need to win as a manager.”

Dean Cox during his Crawley days. Picture: PW Sporting Photography

And if Young asked Cox to join the coaching staff? “I would snap his hand off,” he said. “I would be happy to help him in any way I could.”

Cox is enjoying watching Crawley play now he is not a player and he has noticed a big difference since the change of managers. "I have been to a lot of Crawley games and certainly under Lewis they have picked up massively,” he said.

"They look like they have a bit of a plan and they certainly look like they are playing for him and that always helps. I have seen a few games this season and the difference [under Betsy and Young] is quite scary actually.

“I think it [Betsy’s style] was too much. I don’t know Kevin personally but he certainly had an ethos and a plan that he wanted. But I think at times, especially in League Two, you have got to adapt. You can play lovely football that everyone wants to see, but I think all Crawley fans agree they want to win games.

"I think the predicament they were in at the time, the owners didn’t have much of a choice but to part ways with Kevin. Lewis has taken the reins and done really well. I am still in contact with him and I think he is enjoying it and he wants the job. It’s been a few weeks not so maybe a decision will be made soon, but who knows.”

And Cox believes the owners need to back whoever is named manager in January to give Crawley that extra push for the rest of the season. He said: “If they do go with Lewis they need to back him if not in January definitely in the summer and strengthen the team even further. He’s done very well with what he has got. But there are areas I would improve and I am sure Lewis has one eye on the window and hopefully one eye on the owners making a decision

"The transfer window will be big one for Crawley. They are doing well but they need to pull themselves away and not have to be looking over their shoulder. Two or three new recruits would help freshen up the group.”

Whatever happens, what we do know is that Cox loves the club and the fans – and even the experience with Kewell didn’t sour his time there.

“It was a little bit of character clash with Harry Kewell,” he said: “I didn’t agree with the way I was treated, not being in the squad and being made to train on my own.