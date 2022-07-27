The Reds travel up north tomorrow (Thursday), train at a facility in Sunderland on Friday before a hugely anticipated opening game in which the Reds could stamp their authority on this league.

Kevin Betsy – and new owners WAGMI United - have put together a squad which has got Reds fans excited.

And Johnson is as nervous as he excited about the opening game. "I am extremely excited,” he said. “In my previous profession in sports betting, I would have hundreds of thousands of dollars at play in action on a Saturday for college American football for example and I’m probably more nervous for this first game than I have ever been.”

And Johnson has been look at the betting markets for Crawley Town’s promotion hopes this season. And he thinks they are off the mark and he is optimistic of a successful season ahead.

"I think hopes are high. Personally, as a former better, I price things, it’s all probabilities.

"I think the betting markets themselves have us as 11th or 12th best team in the league, that’s too low for sure. Do I think we are a lock to get promoted? Or course not, you have to be realistic I think we will at the very least be fighting for a play-off spot in that four to seven ranges fairly often, if not achieving automatic promotion.

“We are definitely hopeful."

Eben Smith, Kevin Betsy and Preston Johnson

So what would Johnson’s message to Betsy, Dan Micciche and the players before the opening game?

"It wouldn’t be any different to what it has been this entire time which is our expectation and goals are to get promoted and win games and they have done that for almost the entirety of pre-season,” he said.

"In training, I know Kevin has been impressed with how hard hard they are working and how adaptable they have been to a new style of football that we are really excited about that will come with a few headaches here and there.

"I think there is a lot of opportunity and positivity surrounding the club and just tell them to keep it up the momentum.”

And although Reds have made some landmark signings, Johnson believes what WAGMI has done has more substance than just spending money on players.

"We haven’t just gone out and bought the best four or five first team guys possible,” he said: “Obviously Dom [Telford] and Dion [Conroy] are up near that list but it was more than just that.

"It was building the infrastructure from the staff, to a youth development programme with a B squad a feeder team rather than just dumping it all on a team hoping for promotion.

"We think we are in with a good shot of promotion regardless, it’s something that’s going to be more sustainable longer term.”

Johnson is not in the UK for the first game but will be attending the first home game against Leyton Orient on August 6 with a number of his ownership group.

And on the August 3, John and the other members of WAGMI United will be hosting a dinner for staff, players and their families. He said: “It will be a fantastic bonding experience and for me to meet the families of all the staff and players I have been working with over the last three months will be great.”

He also add the long-awaited adidas kit is ‘imminent’.